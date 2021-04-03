Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:PESI)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES? (NASDAQ:PESI)

Wall Street analysts have given Perma-Fix Environmental Services a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Perma-Fix Environmental Services wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

EMX ROYALTY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EMX)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EMX ROYALTY? (NYSE:EMX)

Wall Street analysts have given EMX Royalty a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but EMX Royalty wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:PLAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLAY)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

DELCATH SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:DCTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. Delcath Systems has generated ($1,047.00) earnings per share over the last year. Delcath Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELCATH SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCTH)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delcath Systems in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Delcath Systems stock.

Delcath Systems