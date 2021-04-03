FactSet Research Systems Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. FactSet Research Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FDS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FactSet Research Systems in the last year. There are currently 6 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FactSet Research Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FDS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FactSet Research Systems

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:NGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Natural Gas Services Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.5. Natural Gas Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NGS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Natural Gas Services Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Natural Gas Services Group stock.

Natural Gas Services Group

VITRU EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VTRU)

IS VITRU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTRU)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vitru in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vitru stock.

Vitru

CEMTREX (NASDAQ:CETX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex last announced its earnings results on January 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cemtrex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEMTREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CETX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cemtrex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cemtrex stock.

Cemtrex