LifeMD Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD last released its earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $2.29. LifeMD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. LifeMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIFEMD? (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Wall Street analysts have given LifeMD a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but LifeMD wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.69 by $6.37. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87 million. Qiwi has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Qiwi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QIWI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QIWI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qiwi in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Qiwi stock.

Qiwi

THE OLB GROUP (NASDAQ:OLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The OLB Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The OLB Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE OLB GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The OLB Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The OLB Group stock.

The OLB Group

MMA CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MMAC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MMA CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Wall Street analysts have given MMA Capital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but MMA Capital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.