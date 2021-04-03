McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated last issued its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MKC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MKC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CAAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.0. China Automotive Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAAS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for China Automotive Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” China Automotive Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAAS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ELLOMAY CAPITAL (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Ellomay Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ELLOMAY CAPITAL? (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Wall Street analysts have given Ellomay Capital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Ellomay Capital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

SPAR GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SGRP)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SPAR GROUP? (NASDAQ:SGRP)

