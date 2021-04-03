Biocept Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept has generated ($12.20) earnings per share over the last year. Biocept has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOCEPT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIOC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biocept in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biocept stock.

