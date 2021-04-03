Lululemon Athletica Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica last released its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.7. Lululemon Athletica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LULULEMON ATHLETICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LULU)

31 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lululemon Athletica in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lululemon Athletica stock.

Lululemon Athletica

CONTRAFECT (NASDAQ:CFRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect last released its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. ContraFect has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year. ContraFect has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONTRAFECT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFRX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ContraFect in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ContraFect stock.

ContraFect

ATLANTICUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ATLC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ATLANTICUS? (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Wall Street analysts have given Atlanticus a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Atlanticus wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

MEDLEY MANAGEMENT (NYSE:MDLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management last released its quarterly earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Medley Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Medley Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MEDLEY MANAGEMENT? (NYSE:MDLY)

Wall Street analysts have given Medley Management a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Medley Management wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.