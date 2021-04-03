China Biologic Products Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products last released its earnings results on March 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products has generated $4.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. China Biologic Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP (NASDAQ:HYFM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYFM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group

DARÉ BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:DARE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Daré Bioscience has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Daré Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DARÉ BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DARE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Daré Bioscience in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Daré Bioscience stock.

Daré Bioscience

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:OXSQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Square Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oxford Square Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oxford Square Capital stock.

Oxford Square Capital