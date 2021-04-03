BioNTech Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech last issued its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year. BioNTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. BioNTech will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS BIONTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioNTech in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” BioNTech stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BNTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BioNTech

PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PIRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PIRS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

PHOENIX TREE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DNK)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PHOENIX TREE? (NYSE:DNK)

Wall Street analysts have given Phoenix Tree a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Phoenix Tree wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WHLR)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST? (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wall Street analysts have given Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.