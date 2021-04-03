BlackBerry Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. BlackBerry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackBerry in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BlackBerry stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

