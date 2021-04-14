Earnings results for Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Corporation. is estimated to report earnings on 04/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Acme United last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Acme United has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. Acme United will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Dividend Strength: Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acme United has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

In the past three months, Acme United insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $73,980.00 in company stock. Only 31.30% of the stock of Acme United is held by insiders. 61.55% of the stock of Acme United is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU



The P/E ratio of Acme United is 18.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Acme United is 18.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.23. Acme United has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

