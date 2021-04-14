Earnings results for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Ally Financial last posted its earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Ally Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 16th, 2021. Ally Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ally Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.31%. The high price target for ALLY is $64.00 and the low price target for ALLY is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ally Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.35, Ally Financial has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $47.75. Ally Financial has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ally Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ally Financial is 20.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ally Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.10% next year. This indicates that Ally Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

In the past three months, Ally Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,496,725.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Ally Financial is held by insiders. 92.07% of the stock of Ally Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY



Earnings for Ally Financial are expected to grow by 60.48% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $3.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Ally Financial is 23.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Ally Financial is 23.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.61. Ally Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

