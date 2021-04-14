Earnings results for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.8100000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.6.

BlackRock last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 13th, 2021. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackRock has generated $33.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. BlackRock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. BlackRock will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 15th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackRock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $741.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.58%. The high price target for BLK is $924.00 and the low price target for BLK is $524.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BlackRock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $741.70, BlackRock has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $802.49. BlackRock has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BlackRock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BlackRock is 48.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BlackRock will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.92% next year. This indicates that BlackRock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

In the past three months, BlackRock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,492,515.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of BlackRock is held by insiders. 79.10% of the stock of BlackRock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK



Earnings for BlackRock are expected to grow by 12.81% in the coming year, from $36.68 to $41.38 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock is 25.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of BlackRock is 25.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.61. BlackRock has a PEG Ratio of 1.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BlackRock has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here