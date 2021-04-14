Earnings results for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Citizens Financial Group last posted its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Citizens Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 16th, 2021. Citizens Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.96, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.22%. The high price target for CFG is $55.00 and the low price target for CFG is $29.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Citizens Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.96, Citizens Financial Group has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $45.52. Citizens Financial Group has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Citizens Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Citizens Financial Group is 40.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Citizens Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.66% next year. This indicates that Citizens Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

In the past three months, Citizens Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Citizens Financial Group is held by insiders. 92.77% of the stock of Citizens Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG



Earnings for Citizens Financial Group are expected to grow by 31.30% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Citizens Financial Group is 20.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Citizens Financial Group is 20.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.61. Citizens Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

