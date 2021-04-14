Earnings results for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Commerce Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Commerce Bancshares has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Commerce Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Commerce Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.36%. The high price target for CBSH is $72.00 and the low price target for CBSH is $59.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Commerce Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 30.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Commerce Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.34% next year. This indicates that Commerce Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

In the past three months, Commerce Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,172,628.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Commerce Bancshares is held by insiders. 62.87% of the stock of Commerce Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH



Earnings for Commerce Bancshares are expected to grow by 20.50% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 28.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.76. The P/E ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 28.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.58. Commerce Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

