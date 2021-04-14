Earnings results for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Delta Air Lines last released its earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.03. The firm earned $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Its revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has generated ($10.76) earnings per share over the last year. Delta Air Lines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. Delta Air Lines will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 15th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Delta Air Lines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.17%. The high price target for DAL is $72.00 and the low price target for DAL is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Delta Air Lines has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.21, Delta Air Lines has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $48.26. Delta Air Lines has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines does not currently pay a dividend. Delta Air Lines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

In the past three months, Delta Air Lines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,633,068.00 in company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Delta Air Lines is held by insiders. 59.48% of the stock of Delta Air Lines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL



Earnings for Delta Air Lines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to $3.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Delta Air Lines is -2.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Delta Air Lines is -2.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Delta Air Lines has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here