Earnings results for HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited is estimated to report earnings on 04/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

HDFC Bank last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 15th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. HDFC Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HDFC Bank in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank does not currently pay a dividend. HDFC Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

In the past three months, HDFC Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of HDFC Bank is held by insiders. Only 17.76% of the stock of HDFC Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB



Earnings for HDFC Bank are expected to grow by 21.65% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.81 per share. The P/E ratio of HDFC Bank is 33.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of HDFC Bank is 33.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.62. HDFC Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HDFC Bank has a P/B Ratio of 5.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

