Earnings results for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

INDUS Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. INDUS Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.30%. The high price target for INDT is $67.00 and the low price target for INDT is $67.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

INDUS Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, INDUS Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $59.66. INDUS Realty Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust does not currently pay a dividend. INDUS Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

In the past three months, INDUS Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.50% of the stock of INDUS Realty Trust is held by insiders. 45.31% of the stock of INDUS Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT



The P/E ratio of INDUS Realty Trust is -71.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of INDUS Realty Trust is -71.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. INDUS Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here