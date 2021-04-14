Earnings results for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services last announced its earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. J.B. Hunt Transport Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 15th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $153.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.78%. The high price target for JBHT is $175.00 and the low price target for JBHT is $115.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $153.75, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a forecasted downside of 9.8% from its current price of $170.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 22.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, J.B. Hunt Transport Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.64% next year. This indicates that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

In the past three months, J.B. Hunt Transport Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,970,035.00 in company stock. Only 3.51% of the stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services is held by insiders. 69.25% of the stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT



Earnings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services are expected to grow by 31.51% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $6.01 per share. The P/E ratio of J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 36.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.75. The P/E ratio of J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 36.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.63. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a P/B Ratio of 8.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here