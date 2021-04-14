Earnings results for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern is expected* to report earnings on 04/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.96.

Kansas City Southern last released its earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business earned $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern has generated $6.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.1. Kansas City Southern has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 16th, 2021. Kansas City Southern will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kansas City Southern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $224.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.84%. The high price target for KSU is $275.00 and the low price target for KSU is $160.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kansas City Southern has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kansas City Southern is 31.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kansas City Southern will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.68% next year. This indicates that Kansas City Southern will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

In the past three months, Kansas City Southern insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.82% of the stock of Kansas City Southern is held by insiders. 85.89% of the stock of Kansas City Southern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU



Earnings for Kansas City Southern are expected to grow by 19.97% in the coming year, from $7.01 to $8.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Kansas City Southern is 43.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Kansas City Southern is 43.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.96. Kansas City Southern has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kansas City Southern has a P/B Ratio of 5.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

