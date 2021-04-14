Earnings results for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.15%. The high price target for LAKE is $35.00 and the low price target for LAKE is $28.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lakeland Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.33, Lakeland Industries has a forecasted upside of 11.2% from its current price of $28.19. Lakeland Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Lakeland Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

In the past three months, Lakeland Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $287,079.00 in company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Lakeland Industries is held by insiders. 70.75% of the stock of Lakeland Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE



Earnings for Lakeland Industries are expected to decrease by -55.01% in the coming year, from $4.09 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Industries is 8.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.75. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Industries is 8.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 48.62. Lakeland Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here