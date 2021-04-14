Earnings results for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pepsico, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

PepsiCo last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm earned $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo has generated $5.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. PepsiCo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. PepsiCo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 15th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PepsiCo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.31%. The high price target for PEP is $169.00 and the low price target for PEP is $130.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo pays a meaningful dividend of 2.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PepsiCo has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of PepsiCo is 73.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PepsiCo will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.72% next year. This indicates that PepsiCo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

In the past three months, PepsiCo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of PepsiCo is held by insiders. 69.94% of the stock of PepsiCo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP



Earnings for PepsiCo are expected to grow by 9.62% in the coming year, from $5.51 to $6.04 per share. The P/E ratio of PepsiCo is 28.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of PepsiCo is 28.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.72. PepsiCo has a PEG Ratio of 3.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PepsiCo has a P/B Ratio of 13.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

