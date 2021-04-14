Earnings results for Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Prudential Bancorp last posted its earnings results on January 22nd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Prudential Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Prudential Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prudential Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Prudential Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Prudential Bancorp is held by insiders. 37.03% of the stock of Prudential Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Prudential Bancorp is 12.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Prudential Bancorp is 12.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.62. Prudential Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

