Earnings results for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rite Aid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.18%. The high price target for RAD is $27.00 and the low price target for RAD is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid does not currently pay a dividend. Rite Aid does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

In the past three months, Rite Aid insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.52% of the stock of Rite Aid is held by insiders. 52.28% of the stock of Rite Aid is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD



Earnings for Rite Aid are expected to decrease by -29.69% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Rite Aid is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rite Aid is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rite Aid has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

