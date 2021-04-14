Earnings results for State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

State Street last posted its earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. State Street has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. State Street has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 16th, 2021. State Street will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on State Street (NYSE:STT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for State Street in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.66%. The high price target for STT is $104.00 and the low price target for STT is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

State Street has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.64, State Street has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $86.68. State Street has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. State Street has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of State Street is 33.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, State Street will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.59% next year. This indicates that State Street will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: State Street (NYSE:STT)

In the past three months, State Street insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $873,183.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of State Street is held by insiders. 91.77% of the stock of State Street is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of State Street (NYSE:STT



Earnings for State Street are expected to grow by 3.34% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $6.80 per share. The P/E ratio of State Street is 13.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of State Street is 13.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.61. State Street has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. State Street has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here