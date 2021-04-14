Earnings results for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group last posted its earnings data on January 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has generated $11.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. The PNC Financial Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 16th, 2021. The PNC Financial Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $160.12, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.72%. The high price target for PNC is $192.00 and the low price target for PNC is $109.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The PNC Financial Services Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $160.12, The PNC Financial Services Group has a forecasted downside of 10.7% from its current price of $179.34. The PNC Financial Services Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The PNC Financial Services Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The PNC Financial Services Group is 40.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The PNC Financial Services Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.25% next year. This indicates that The PNC Financial Services Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

In the past three months, The PNC Financial Services Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,128,071.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of The PNC Financial Services Group is held by insiders. 80.56% of the stock of The PNC Financial Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC



Earnings for The PNC Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 39.24% in the coming year, from $6.09 to $8.48 per share. The P/E ratio of The PNC Financial Services Group is 10.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of The PNC Financial Services Group is 10.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The PNC Financial Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

