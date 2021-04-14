Earnings results for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Truist Financial last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company earned $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Truist Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. Truist Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 15th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Truist Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.00%. The high price target for TFC is $68.00 and the low price target for TFC is $36.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Truist Financial also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Truist Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.08, Truist Financial has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $58.98. Truist Financial has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Truist Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Truist Financial is 41.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Truist Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.26% next year. This indicates that Truist Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

In the past three months, Truist Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,045,695.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Truist Financial is held by insiders. 72.11% of the stock of Truist Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC



Earnings for Truist Financial are expected to grow by 5.37% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $3.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Truist Financial is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Truist Financial is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.61. Truist Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Truist Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

