Earnings results for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

U.S. Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business earned $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Its revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has generated $4.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. U.S. Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. U.S. Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 15th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.92%. The high price target for USB is $68.00 and the low price target for USB is $33.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

U.S. Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.41, U.S. Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $56.63. U.S. Bancorp has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. U.S. Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 38.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, U.S. Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.90% next year. This indicates that U.S. Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

In the past three months, U.S. Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,029.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of U.S. Bancorp is held by insiders. 71.73% of the stock of U.S. Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB



Earnings for U.S. Bancorp are expected to grow by 19.61% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 18.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.76. The P/E ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 18.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.58. U.S. Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. U.S. Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here