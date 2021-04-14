Earnings results for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Unity Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Unity Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.40%. The high price target for UNTY is $21.00 and the low price target for UNTY is $21.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Unity Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Unity Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $20.71. Unity Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Unity Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Unity Bancorp is 14.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Unity Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.97% next year. This indicates that Unity Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

In the past three months, Unity Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,677.00 in company stock. Only 30.12% of the stock of Unity Bancorp is held by insiders. 47.95% of the stock of Unity Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY



Earnings for Unity Bancorp are expected to grow by 8.02% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Unity Bancorp is 10.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Unity Bancorp is 10.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.61. Unity Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

