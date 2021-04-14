Earnings results for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation is estimated to report earnings on 04/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Westamerica Bancorporation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.31%. The high price target for WABC is $58.00 and the low price target for WABC is $58.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Westamerica Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, Westamerica Bancorporation has a forecasted downside of 8.3% from its current price of $63.26. Westamerica Bancorporation has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Westamerica Bancorporation pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westamerica Bancorporation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 55.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westamerica Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.55% next year. This indicates that Westamerica Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Westamerica Bancorporation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Westamerica Bancorporation is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of Westamerica Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Westamerica Bancorporation are expected to grow by 1.75% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 22.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.76. The P/E ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 22.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.58. Westamerica Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

