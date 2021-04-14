Earnings results for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Wipro last announced its earnings results on January 12th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Wipro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. Wipro will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 15th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wipro in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro has a dividend yield of 0.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wipro does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Wipro is 4.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wipro will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.00% next year. This indicates that Wipro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

In the past three months, Wipro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Wipro is held by insiders. Only 2.32% of the stock of Wipro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Wipro (NYSE:WIT



Earnings for Wipro are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 27.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 27.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 71.63. Wipro has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wipro has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

