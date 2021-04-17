KURA SUSHI USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA last posted its earnings results on April 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year. Kura Sushi USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KURA SUSHI USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRUS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kura Sushi USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kura Sushi USA stock.

BIOMERICA (NASDAQ:BMRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica last posted its earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Biomerica has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Biomerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMRA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biomerica in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biomerica stock.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CBSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares last posted its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Commerce Bancshares has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Commerce Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMERCE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBSH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commerce Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Commerce Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBSH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HDFC BANK (NYSE:HDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank last posted its earnings results on January 15th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9.

IS HDFC BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HDB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HDFC Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” HDFC Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HDB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

