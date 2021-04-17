BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA (NASDAQ:BKSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina last released its earnings results on January 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Bank of South Carolina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING (NASDAQ:JCTCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading last released its quarterly earnings data on January 14th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $10.32 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Jewett-Cameron Trading has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOMB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (NYSE:BK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 16th, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Bank of New York Mellon has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1.

IS THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BK)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of New York Mellon stock.

