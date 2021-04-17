THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (NYSE:GS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business earned $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Goldman Sachs Group has generated $21.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. The Goldman Sachs Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GS)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Goldman Sachs Group stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP (NYSE:UNH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group last issued its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business earned $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. Its revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has generated $15.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. UnitedHealth Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITEDHEALTH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNH)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UnitedHealth Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UnitedHealth Group stock.

UnitedHealth Group

RITE AID (NYSE:RAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Rite Aid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RITE AID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RAD)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rite Aid in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rite Aid stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RAD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Rite Aid

BANK OF COMMERCE (NASDAQ:BOCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce last released its earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm earned $15.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4.

IS BANK OF COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOCH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Commerce in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bank of Commerce stock.

Bank of Commerce