ORGANIGRAM (NASDAQ:OGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram last posted its earnings results on April 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. OrganiGram has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. OrganiGram has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORGANIGRAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OGI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OrganiGram in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” OrganiGram stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OrganiGram

THERATECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:THTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies last posted its earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Theratechnologies has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Theratechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERATECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:THTX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Theratechnologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Theratechnologies stock.

Theratechnologies

DELTA AIR LINES (NYSE:DAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has generated ($10.76) earnings per share over the last year. Delta Air Lines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELTA AIR LINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAL)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delta Air Lines in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Delta Air Lines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Delta Air Lines

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP (NASDAQ:SQBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group last announced its earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.40 by $9.13. Sequential Brands Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sequential Brands Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP? (NASDAQ:SQBG)

