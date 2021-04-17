MIND TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:MIND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology last released its earnings results on April 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. MIND Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MIND Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

THE LOVESAC (NASDAQ:LOVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac last released its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Lovesac has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year. The Lovesac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE LOVESAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOVE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Lovesac in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Lovesac stock.

U.S. BANCORP (NYSE:USB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company earned $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has generated $4.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. U.S. Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USB)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” U.S. Bancorp stock.

ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ADMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADMP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

