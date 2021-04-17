INFOSYS (NYSE:INFY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. Infosys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFOSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INFY)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infosys in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Infosys stock.

BANK OF AMERICA (NYSE:BAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America last issued its earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Its revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Bank of America has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Bank of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAC)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of America in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bank of America stock.

ESCALADE (NASDAQ:ESCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Escalade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESCALADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESCA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Escalade in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Escalade stock.

UNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:UNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7.

IS UNITY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UNTY)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Unity Bancorp stock.

