FASTENAL (NASDAQ:FAST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 12th, 2021. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fastenal has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Fastenal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FASTENAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FAST)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fastenal in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fastenal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FAST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARGAN (NYSE:AGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGX)

Argan last announced its earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.3. Argan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARGAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Argan in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Argan stock.

TRUIST FINANCIAL (NYSE:TFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial last posted its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Truist Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUIST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFC)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Truist Financial in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Truist Financial stock.

AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. American River Bankshares has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES? (NASDAQ:AMRB)

