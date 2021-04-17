WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (NYSE:WFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company earned $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wells Fargo & Company has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.5. Wells Fargo & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WELLS FARGO & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WFC)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wells Fargo & Company in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wells Fargo & Company stock.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING (NYSE:TSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 14th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company earned $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TSM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MARTEN TRANSPORT (NASDAQ:MRTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport last released its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Marten Transport has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Marten Transport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARTEN TRANSPORT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRTN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marten Transport in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marten Transport stock.

ALLY FINANCIAL (NYSE:ALLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial last released its earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.02. The firm earned $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ally Financial has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4.

IS ALLY FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALLY)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ally Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ally Financial stock.

