PLATINUM GROUP METALS (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Platinum Group Metals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Platinum Group Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:LOAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital last released its earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Manhattan Bridge Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOAN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Manhattan Bridge Capital stock.

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE:WAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Western Alliance Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WAL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Western Alliance Bancorporation stock.

MORGAN STANLEY (NYSE:MS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Morgan Stanley has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3.

IS MORGAN STANLEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MS)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Morgan Stanley in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Morgan Stanley stock.

