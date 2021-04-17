ARTELO BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:ARTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences last issued its earnings data on April 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Artelo Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Artelo Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARTELO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARTL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Artelo Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Artelo Biosciences stock.

Artelo Biosciences

AEROCENTURY (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

AeroCentury last released its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.96. AeroCentury has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AeroCentury has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AEROCENTURY? (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:WABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation last released its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Westamerica Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WABC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Westamerica Bancorporation stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN (NYSE:KSU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern last issued its earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company earned $706 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kansas City Southern has generated $6.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.6.

IS KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KSU)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kansas City Southern in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kansas City Southern stock.

Kansas City Southern