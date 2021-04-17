NURIX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NRIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on April 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.18. Nurix Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS NURIX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NRIX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nurix Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nurix Therapeutics stock.

Nurix Therapeutics

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ:HIFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings last released its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $29 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Hingham Institution for Savings has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PPG INDUSTRIES (NYSE:PPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries last released its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. PPG Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PPG INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PPG)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PPG Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PPG Industries stock.

PPG Industries

KASPIEN (NASDAQ:KSPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.55. Kaspien has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kaspien has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KASPIEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KSPN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kaspien in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kaspien stock.

Kaspien