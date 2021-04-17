ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ORMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORMP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock.

SHIFTPIXY (NASDAQ:PIXY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. ShiftPixy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ShiftPixy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ALCOA (NYSE:AA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Its revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alcoa has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Alcoa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALCOA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alcoa in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alcoa stock.

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:PNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group last released its quarterly earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has generated $11.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7.

IS THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNC)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The PNC Financial Services Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

