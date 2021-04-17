APHRIA (NASDAQ:APHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aphria has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Aphria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APHRIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APHA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aphria in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Aphria stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APHA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Aphria

BED BATH & BEYOND (NASDAQ:BBBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond last released its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business earned $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BED BATH & BEYOND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBBY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Bed Bath & Beyond stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BBBY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond

BLACKROCK (NYSE:BLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock last released its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business earned $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. BlackRock has generated $33.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. BlackRock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BLK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackRock in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BlackRock stock.

BlackRock

UNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:UNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7.

IS UNITY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UNTY)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Unity Bancorp stock.

Unity Bancorp