FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank last released its quarterly earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. First Republic Bank has generated $5.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. First Republic Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST REPUBLIC BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FRC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Republic Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First Republic Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PEPSICO (NASDAQ:PEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has generated $5.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. PepsiCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEPSICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEP)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PepsiCo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PepsiCo stock.

CENTOGENE (NASDAQ:CNTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene last announced its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. Centogene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTOGENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNTG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centogene in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Centogene stock.

BRIDGFORD FOODS (NASDAQ:BRID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 15th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $66.67 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRIDGFORD FOODS? (NASDAQ:BRID)

