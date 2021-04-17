CENTURY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CNBKA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Century Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TANZANIAN GOLD (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 14th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tanzanian Gold has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tanzanian Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tanzanian Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tanzanian Gold stock.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES (NASDAQ:JBHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services last released its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock.

SG BLOCKS (NASDAQ:SGBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks last posted its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. SG Blocks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SG Blocks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

