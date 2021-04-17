SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:SEAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 12th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. SeaChange International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEAC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SeaChange International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SeaChange International stock.

SeaChange International

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:LEXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience last announced its earnings data on January 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $0.30 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lexaria Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BANCFIRST (NASDAQ:BANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst last released its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. BancFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

STATE STREET (NYSE:STT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STT)

State Street last issued its earnings data on April 16th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Its revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. State Street has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1.

IS STATE STREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for State Street in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” State Street stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

State Street