SIMULATIONS PLUS (NASDAQ:SLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.4. Simulations Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMULATIONS PLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simulations Plus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Simulations Plus stock.

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP (NYSE:GHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group last issued its earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. GreenTree Hospitality Group has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. GreenTree Hospitality Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenTree Hospitality Group stock.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB (NYSE:SCHW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Its revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Charles Schwab has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. The Charles Schwab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHARLES SCHWAB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCHW)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Charles Schwab in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Charles Schwab stock.

LIMESTONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:LMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp last announced its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company earned $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2.

IS LIMESTONE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMST)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Limestone Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Limestone Bancorp stock.

