SHAW COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:SJR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications last announced its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Shaw Communications has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Shaw Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHAW COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SJR)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shaw Communications in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shaw Communications stock.

Shaw Communications

CITIGROUP (NYSE:C) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:C)

Citigroup last posted its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm earned $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Its revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Citigroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITIGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:C)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citigroup in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Citigroup stock.

Citigroup

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:LAKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries last released its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Lakeland Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAKELAND INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAKE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lakeland Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lakeland Industries stock.

Lakeland Industries

PRUDENTIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PBIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 22nd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $6.22 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PRUDENTIAL BANCORP? (NASDAQ:PBIP)

