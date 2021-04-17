SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING (NYSE:SCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $4.36 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Score Media and Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Score Media and Gaming in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Score Media and Gaming stock.

Score Media and Gaming

HOOKER FURNITURE (NASDAQ:HOFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Hooker Furniture has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hooker Furniture has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOOKER FURNITURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOFT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hooker Furniture in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hooker Furniture stock.

Hooker Furniture

WIPRO (NYSE:WIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro last released its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. Wipro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIPRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WIT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wipro in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Wipro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Wipro

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION (NYSE:NNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition last announced its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Navios Maritime Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.2. Navios Maritime Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

