WASHINGTON FEDERAL (NASDAQ:WAFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal last released its quarterly earnings data on April 12th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Washington Federal has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Washington Federal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON FEDERAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WAFD)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Federal in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Washington Federal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WAFD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Washington Federal

WINMARK (NASDAQ:WINA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Winmark has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Winmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WINMARK? (NASDAQ:WINA)

Wall Street analysts have given Winmark a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Winmark wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

THE PROGRESSIVE (NYSE:PGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive last posted its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business earned $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Its revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Progressive has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. The Progressive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE PROGRESSIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PGR)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Progressive in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Progressive stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Progressive

NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:NRBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.01. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.08) earnings per share over the last year. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NRBO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals